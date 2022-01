Company Veteran Nijs Will Be Focused on Building A Growing Regional Team To Help Enterprises Harness the Power of Unstructured Data Management. Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, announced the appointment of Matthias Nijs as its new Vice President of EMEA Sales to continue accelerating its momentum in the region. A key member of the Datadobi EMEA team for the last seven years, Nijs most recently served as a territory manager and will lead the regional sales team with a remit to continue to expand Datadobi across EMEA, enhance the company’s partner program, and work closely with customers to optimize their unstructured data storage environments. Nijs will report to Chief Revenue Officer Michael Jack.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO