Boost.ai Unveils Top Conversational AI Trends In 2022

APAC will remain largest and fastest-growing market for machine vision systems over the forecast period due to growing industrialization in the region, says Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis, Global Machine Vision Growth Opportunities, finds that rising demand for automation across industries to enhance operations and productivity is driving the global machine vision market. The industry will likely garner $14.02 billion in revenue by 2025 from $10.28 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. However, with supply chain disruptions due to the impact of COVID-19, the sector will cross 2019 levels by 2022, and the positive trends witnessed across industries—pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing and packaging, electronics and semiconductors, and automotive—will be crucial to prompt the market expansion.
