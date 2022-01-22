ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost.ai Unveils Top Conversational AI Trends In 2022

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Leading Customer Experience AI Provider Highlights Top 10 Chatbot Trends, Alongside Predictions for 2023 and Beyond. Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational AI at scale for Fortune 1000 companies, released their 2022 Conversational AI (CAI) Trends Guide, a report that notes 10 major trends in CAI that will have an impact...

aithority.com

just-food.com

Wonder Dynamics Unveils AI-Powered VFX Tool for Film and Metaverse

Concept: American mediatech startup Wonder Dynamics has introduced a production tool for filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX (visual effects) cost-effectively. It leverages AI and cloud services to make items simpler to create original content. In addition to movies and television, the platform can be utilized for video games, social networking material, and even the Metaverse.
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

2022 AI, Machine Learning and Data Trends to Watch

Just as much of 2021 felt like a repeat of 2020 in many ways, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most IT trends to watch around artificial intelligence and machine learning will already be familiar. What is likely to change in 2022, however, is their roles in enterprises. Read on...
COMPUTERS
Credit Union Times

AI Trends to Watch in 2022

Artificial intelligence continues to develop rapidly in both its capabilities and applications across industry sectors. For credit union leaders, it’s becoming increasingly crucial to understand how AI can be applied as a powerful tool to connect with and support your members. While 2021 gave us a peek into what AI can offer the credit union sector, 2022 may be the year we start to see broader adoption – and bigger payoffs.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

AI-generative art predicted to be next trend for NFT sector

Sales of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, reached $25 billion in 2021, demonstrating that the sector is one of the most sought-after markets in crypto. Art NFTs, in particular, made a big impact last year with Christie’s reporting over $93 million in nonfungible token sales during its fourth annual Art+Tech Summit that took place this past August.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Top tech trends in 2022

As the world adjusts to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 is set to be a year of recovery with organizations settling into new ways of working. Businesses have been under enormous pressure over the past two years to find new opportunities and ways of working. This has led to a number of upcoming tech trends that companies must position themselves to leverage for ongoing success. Our HPE OEM Team has conjured a list of top tech trends of 2022 spanning the realms of the markets, and more. Check out the latest technology trends that will emerge to help expand and maximize possibilities:
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Verloop.io, Vonage Partner to Deliver Seamless Conversational AI

Verloop.io, the leading specialist in conversational AI for customer support, announced that it has partnered with Vonage to enable Verloop.io customers to deploy their conversational AI applications into new channels by leveraging Vonage’s communications APIs (Application Programming Interface). With Vonage, Verloop.io can manage multiple channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Develop a Conversational AI Bot in 4 simple steps

Learn how to create a ChatBot using PyTorch transformers, FastAPI and Docker. Conversational AI chatbots are undoubtedly the most advanced chatbots currently available. This type of chatbots use a mixture of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand the user intention and to provide personalised responses. Training...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SpinCar Unveils New Conversational AI Capabilities for Specialty Vehicle Dealers at AIMExpo Las Vegas

SpinCar’s conversational AI solution delivers automated shopper communication via SMS text and email for specialty dealers of every vehicle type and size. SpinCar, the global leader in digital merchandising and engagement technology, announced today the expansion of its Sales AI product into specialty vehicle markets. The announcement was made at the American International Motorcycle Expo 2022 in Las Vegas. SpinCar’s industry-leading conversational AI solution delivers automated shopper communication via SMS text and email for specialty dealers of every vehicle type and size, including RV, Powersports, Commercial Trucking, Machinery & Heavy Equipment and Marine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
enterprisersproject.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI): 7 trends to watch for in 2022

Of the many technologies with the potential to deliver significant value in the near future, Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems firmly planted atop the list for CIOs. Indeed, nearly all (95 percent) of the CIOs, CTOs, and technology leaders surveyed by IEEE agreed that AI will drive the majority of innovation across almost every industry sector in the next one to five years.
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

Top workplace trends in 2022

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The beginning of the year is the time for different retrospectives. This said, the world of business continued to change rapidly and adapt to circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The uprising of the fully remote work required a fresh outlook on the way different tasks and business processes are completed.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Baidu Research Unveils Top 10 Tech Trends for 2022

Baidu Research, a leading AI research lab initiated by Baidu, provides its forecast of top 10 tech trends for 2022. This is the third consecutive year Baidu Research has released its outlook on tech trends on the frontier of innovation. The top 10 tech trends shared by Baidu Research span...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Anyword Creates the Future of AI: A Conversation With a Computer

Copywriting software learns and optimizes based on user suggestions. Anyword, a data-driven AI copywriting platform capable of optimizing text for a specific audience, has made significant strides in the new era of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to create truly natural, human-like interactions between users and computers. Conversational AI recognizes a...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Conversational AI provider NLX raises $5M to enhance voice-driven customer support

Today, self-service automation provider NLX announced it had raised $5 million in seed funding to further develop its automated, personalized customer self-service solution for managing customer interactions in the travel, hospitality, banking, and insurance industries. grow it, enhance it, develop it. The announcement comes as more enterprises are looking to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Top 5 Influencer Trends In 2022

The LTK Brand Influence Forecast identifies the top trends for 2022 from benchmarking data and qualitative analysis of top brands. The creator economy is rapidly accelerating as brands expand the ways they are growing affinity and sales through creators. LTK, the global influencer marketing platform that works with more than 5,000 brands to power creator commerce, released its annual Brand Influence Forecast for 2022 to reveal the top influencer marketing trends and considerations among brands.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Tenet Unveils New Brand Identity

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub, unveiled its new brand identity. Tenet has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is the...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Top AI internships to apply for in 2022!

AI researchers and scientists have been attempting to train AI models to think like humans. Although the goal has not yet been fully realised, humans have come a long way, and AI has paved the way for automation in many industries. AI careers have grown in popularity due to the increased use of technology. Some businesses are also allowing Artificial Intelligence internships to help shape the future of young and learning candidates.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Industry-Driven Demand For Automation To Boost Operations And Productivity Spurs Global Machine Vision Market

APAC will remain largest and fastest-growing market for machine vision systems over the forecast period due to growing industrialization in the region, says Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis, Global Machine Vision Growth Opportunities, finds that rising demand for automation across industries to enhance operations and productivity is driving the global machine vision market. The industry will likely garner $14.02 billion in revenue by 2025 from $10.28 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. However, with supply chain disruptions due to the impact of COVID-19, the sector will cross 2019 levels by 2022, and the positive trends witnessed across industries—pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing and packaging, electronics and semiconductors, and automotive—will be crucial to prompt the market expansion.
MARKETS
aithority.com

5 Trends Shaping CPG in 2022: Knowing Your Customers is Critical to Keeping Up

It’s a constant topic of conversation – brands are forever misunderstanding their customers. Between cookies, behavioral data, and more, marketers are starting to get a clearer picture of what customers are looking for, but they are missing one key element: the “why.” The context behind a purchasing decision is critical to understanding your customers so that you can better improve your bottom line.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Datagrok and TetraScience Announce Partnership to Help Customers Deepen Understanding of Diseases by Advancing AI/ML and Data Visualization

TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that Datagrok, a web-based data analytics platform used by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to enable customers to utilize TetraScience’s Tetra Data as a trusted source for data-driven advanced analytics. “Datagrok innovates how...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Conversational AI startup NLX raises $5M to scale up its offering

Conversation artificial intelligence startup NLX Inc. revealed today that it has raised $5 million in funding to scale up its offering. Aquila Capital Partners led the seed round, along with Flying Fish Partners, Sage Venture Partners and JetBlue Technology Ventures. Founded in 2018, NLX says it offers automated and frictionless...
ECONOMY

