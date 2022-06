Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in West Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Braxton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (6,311 fully vaccinated)

--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (44 total deaths)

--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,347 (4,096 total cases)

--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Marshall County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (13,865 fully vaccinated)

--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (155 total deaths)

--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,867 (9,424 total cases)

--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hampshire County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (10,814 fully vaccinated)

--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (74 total deaths)

--- 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,438 (6,127 total cases)

--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Taylor County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (7,955 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (73 total deaths)

--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,985 (4,839 total cases)

--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Boone County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (10,280 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (77 total deaths)

--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,358 (6,943 total cases)

--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Webster County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (3,892 fully vaccinated)

--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (34 total deaths)

--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,864 (2,342 total cases)

--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Roane County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (6,623 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (37 total deaths)

--- 31.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,898 (3,408 total cases)

--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wirt County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (2,843 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (25 total deaths)

--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,734 (1,498 total cases)

--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (6,525 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (46 total deaths)

--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,733 (4,478 total cases)

--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ritchie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (4,762 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (31 total deaths)

--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,680 (2,549 total cases)

--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Barbour County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (8,199 fully vaccinated)

--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (74 total deaths)

--- 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,032 (5,102 total cases)

--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mason County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (13,375 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (95 total deaths)

--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,878 (7,127 total cases)

--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Upshur County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (12,225 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (96 total deaths)

--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,988 (7,250 total cases)

--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#37. Brooke County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (11,140 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (104 total deaths)

--- 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,249 (5,320 total cases)

--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (10,412 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (84 total deaths)

--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,566 (5,830 total cases)

--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mineral County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (13,935 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 596 (160 total deaths)

--- 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,212 (8,386 total cases)

--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#34. McDowell County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (9,245 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (76 total deaths)

--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,233 (5,857 total cases)

--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jackson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (15,032 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (134 total deaths)

--- 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,066 (7,163 total cases)

--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wyoming County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (10,757 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 588 (120 total deaths)

--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,952 (7,332 total cases)

--- 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Harrison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (35,438 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (257 total deaths)

--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,625 (21,270 total cases)

--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Canva

#30. Pleasants County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (3,947 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (36 total deaths)

--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,391 (2,118 total cases)

--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Nicholas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (13,011 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (97 total deaths)

--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,703 (7,766 total cases)

--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pocahontas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (4,386 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (32 total deaths)

--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,597 (2,111 total cases)

--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mercer County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (31,984 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (269 total deaths)

--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,683 (18,029 total cases)

--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Raleigh County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (39,910 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (365 total deaths)

--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,146 (24,316 total cases)

--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (21,559 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (127 total deaths)

--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,024 (10,254 total cases)

--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Randolph County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (15,811 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (90 total deaths)

--- 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,807 (9,988 total cases)

--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greenbrier County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (19,207 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (163 total deaths)

--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,594 (10,258 total cases)

--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Berkeley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (66,394 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (310 total deaths)

--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,661 (37,731 total cases)

--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hardy County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (7,735 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (49 total deaths)

--- 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,613 (4,355 total cases)

--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fayette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (23,843 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (210 total deaths)

--- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,356 (13,721 total cases)

--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Preston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (18,878 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (138 total deaths)

--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,811 (9,632 total cases)

--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (4,813 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (43 total deaths)

--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,291 (2,407 total cases)

--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Logan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (18,141 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 584 (187 total deaths)

--- 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,915 (10,219 total cases)

--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marion County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (32,208 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (181 total deaths)

--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,875 (16,191 total cases)

--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

OZinOH // Flickr

#15. Wetzel County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (8,668 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (87 total deaths)

--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,422 (4,583 total cases)

--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lewis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (9,253 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (88 total deaths)

--- 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,041 (5,733 total cases)

--- 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Putnam County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (33,038 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (184 total deaths)

--- 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,070 (17,539 total cases)

--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pendleton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (4,127 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (22 total deaths)

--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,330 (2,044 total cases)

--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Monongalia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (62,527 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (198 total deaths)

--- 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,023 (26,427 total cases)

--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Canva

#10. Wood County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (49,787 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.6% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (350 total deaths)

--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,538 (22,999 total cases)

--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Doddridge County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (5,074 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (18 total deaths)

--- 45.7% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,196 (2,213 total cases)

--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cabell County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (56,079 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (383 total deaths)

--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,555 (29,013 total cases)

--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gilmer County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (4,779 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (19 total deaths)

--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,969 (2,188 total cases)

--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Canva

#6. Tucker County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,184 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.3% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (38 total deaths)

--- 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,268 (2,070 total cases)

--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Summers County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (8,011 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (55 total deaths)

--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,344 (2,935 total cases)

--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (36,779 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.8% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (135 total deaths)

--- 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,711 (15,264 total cases)

--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

O Palsson // Flickr

#3. Kanawha County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (117,637 fully vaccinated)

--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (735 total deaths)

--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,983 (49,844 total cases)

--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#2. Ohio County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (27,799 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.5% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (175 total deaths)

--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,748 (11,905 total cases)

--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hancock County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (19,386 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.8% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (142 total deaths)

--- 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,603 (7,088 total cases)

--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia