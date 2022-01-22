ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Organization changing lives throughout the city set to host breakfast celebrating women

By Breann Boswell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyI55_0dsvIEsR00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bring It, Push It, Own It is helping to transform the city by improving mental health through increasing resiliency, confidence and empathy.

The organization is preparing for the 4th annual International Women’s Day breakfast celebrating women and their accomplishments. It is also to inspire women and men to understand and highlight the value in empowering the next generation .

The breakfast is scheduled for March 5 at Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center at 6325 Illinois Road. The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. and will feature mimosas, continental breakfast, a FIRE exclusive workshop, motivational speakers throughout Fort Wayne, and a silent auction. WANE 15’s Breann Boswell will be speaking at the event alongside Michelle Chambers and Damarcus Beasley.

For more information on the organization and to get your tickets to the breakfast visit the website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Shrine Circus back for 76th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The 76th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus is back in Fort Wayne this weekend. Year after year, this fun family friendly event brings smiles and excitement with its riveting show featuring exotic animals, clowns and many other performers and acts. Some of the acts in years past have included White and Gold […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damarcus Beasley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Continental Breakfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy