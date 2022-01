If you need more space to store games on your PS4, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro then you need an external HDD (hard disk drive) or SSD (solid state drive). It's never been easier or more affordable to add an external drive to your games console. Not only does this allow you to keep more games on your console, you could also use a hard disk or SSD to create a backup in order to preserve your data.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO