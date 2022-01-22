ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Doctor Parnassus enters Triumph Hurdle equation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Xx7U_0dsvHqwU00

Doctor Parnassus swept into the Triumph Hurdle reckoning with a decisive 10-length success in the SBK Betting Podcast Juvenile Hurdle at Ascot

Dan Skelton’s debutant appears to be a serious contender for the Cheltenham Festival in March, judged on the way he powered away from his three rivals.

The 3-1 chance travelled well throughout and despite hanging in behind Restitution (6-1) at the penultimate flight, Harry Skelton always had plenty in the locker and he drew clear approaching the last and skipped away.

Coral cut the four-year-old to 25-1 (from 50-1) for the Triumph Hurdle and it sparked a double on the card for the Skeltons.

“He’s like a rocket, isn’t he?” said the trainer. “I felt like he was an above-average juvenile on home work, but you have got to see it.

“The depth of the race is probably not spectacular, but you can only do what you can do and he was good. He jumped in behind the other one jumping the second-last, where he was a bit green, but I liked that Harry got him in front for the last so that he has done that once before and he powered to the line.

“He is quite a trainable, robust juvenile and that stands a lot of these juveniles apart. The ones that you can train harder, you can get fitter. Not all those three- and four-year-olds can you really get stuck into. But with him, you can.

“We will definitely give him another race before the Triumph Hurdle. I don’t know whether to go small-fry or leave him to the Adonis. I will wait and see what the opposition does. Obviously it doesn’t look like the deepest betting heat for a Triumph at the moment.

“When I worked for Paul (Nicholls), there were a number of occasions where the Triumph Hurdler didn’t run until February. You can start well after Christmas and still be a contender.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztECm_0dsvHqwU00
Unexpected Party was another winner for the Skelton team (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Unexpected Party (3-1 favourite) had spoilt his chance with a tardy last-flight leap at Wetherby last time, but made no such mistake for the Skeltons in the SBK Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old grey was in command approaching the last and had a cosy four and a half lengths to spare over Fils D’oudairies at the line.

Skelton said: “Wetherby was one of those things. Harry didn’t know the other horse was there and took it safe going to the last.

“He is a horse who travels very well through his race. I was keen to drop him back to two miles, but Harry said, ‘do not do that’, so we didn’t and he has got progressive.

“He will get all the entries for the handicaps, but I should imagine the Coral Cup will be highest on the agenda. I will get my wish one day and run him over two miles, but I should imagine that will be over fences.

“I think we will end up entering in the Ballymore, but I think that is a step too far to be realistic. We will probably go for the Coral Cup or the conditionals’ race. That is more realistic. He has now won two and has given himself the opportunity to have a pop at something like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAeFr_0dsvHqwU00
Cat Tiger (right) just shaded it for David Maxwell (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Cat Tiger (9-2) brought up Paul Nicholls’ 100th winner of the season in landing the three-mile SBK Handicap Chase in the hands of amateur David Maxwell.

In a battle royal with Cobolobo after the last fence, the eight-year-old got back up after being headed for a nose success and made up for a narrow defeat at Doncaster last time.

Maxwell said: “At Doncaster, I thought I was kicking for home three out and I looked up and saw three fences.

“I nearly thought I had hit the front too soon here. Horse like him are easy to ride.

Apparently, it is Paul's 100th winner of the season and I was saying to Harry Cobden he couldn't do it – he had to leave it to the amateurs to do it!

“He jumps brilliantly, so you never miss a fence and he has got a bit of a turn of foot to finish it off. He is such a game, gutsy little horse – he really deserved that. I didn’t think I’d won. I thought I had won it a stride before, but the line just wasn’t coming quite quickly enough.

“I was glad he got the verdict. Even in defeat, he would have run a magnificent race.”

He quipped: “Apparently, it is Paul’s 100th winner of the season and I was saying to Harry Cobden he couldn’t do it – he had to leave it to the amateurs to do it!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Skytastic makes striking impression on jumping bow

Skytastic could be headed for Cheltenham after making an impressive debut over jumps in the Rob Burrow Helping To Fight MND EBF ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle (Qualifier) at Doncaster. Trainer Sam Thomas wanted to get the unbeaten Dai Walters-owned six-year-old out earlier in the season but a pulled...
ANIMALS
newschain

Iceo seeking to book Triumph Hurdle ticket

Paul Nicholls is hopeful he will again see something special from the exciting Iceo when he takes on seven rivals in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday. Iceo is one of a trio of unbeaten horses in the Grade Two contest and the hat-trick-seeking son of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumph Hurdle#Coral#Adonis
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rovman Powell fireworks leaves England chasing a daunting 225 in third T20

England were set a huge 225 to take the lead in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after coming under some sustained punishment from Rovman Powell’s titanic 107 from 53 balls.Moeen Ali came in as captain in the absence of Eoin Morgan who suffered a quad niggle in the warm-up, while the tourists handed T20 debuts to Phil Salt, Harry Brook and George Garton for this third T20 in Barbados.Garton took his maiden international wicket in his first over but the left-armer, one of three in England’s XI alongside Reece Topley and the returning Tymal Mills was...
SPORTS
newschain

Henderson has his House in order for Cotswold test

Beaten King George favourite Chantry House bids to restore his big reputation in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday. A winner of five of his six chase starts heading to Kempton Park, including at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals, it did not go as hoped in the Boxing Day showpiece and he was pulled up by Nico de Boinville.
WORLD
newschain

Six Feet Apart comes out on top as Irish runners dominate at Doncaster

Six Feet Apart revived memories of a former star of the Flat when leading home a one-two-three for Ireland in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster. The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old just held the persistent challenge of Ross O’Sullivan’s Sea Sessions, with White Pepper, from Gavin Cromwell’s stable, completing the clean sweep in the Listed contest.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
walterborolive.com

Twins who triumph

Local Colleton residents James and Willie Rabb are proud of their grandsons. The Robinson twins are Tusculum football siblings who have earned Academic All-District laurels. Adrian Robinson, a 5-11, 185-pound sophomore defensive back from Covington, Georgia, has a 3.88 GPA while majoring in psychology. He played in eight games in the TU secondary as he tallied 16 tackles with one for loss and a pass break-up. He has played in 12 career games at Tusculum and has tallied 19 tackles. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, Athletic Director's Honor Roll, Dean's List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
FOOTBALL
newschain

Henderson wary of Hillcrest as Balco Coastal steps up

Hillcrest is “going to be a very hard horse to beat” in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday, according to Nicky Henderson. The Seven Barrows handler saddles Balco Coastal, who is in receipt of 5lb – but Henderson insists Henry Daly’s seven-year-old is the one to aim at in the six-runner field for the extended two-and-a-half-mile test.
SPORTS
newschain

Real World oozes class on Meydan return

Real World set himself up for much bigger targets to come with a comfortable success in the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan on Friday. With Frankie Dettori recovering from Covid-19, Danny Tudhope came in for the ride on the Saeed bin Suroor-trained five-year-old and barely had a moment’s concern.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy