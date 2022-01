OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation has elected three new members to its Board of Directors, board chair Kathleen Fenlon announced yesterday. Joining the board of the nine-year-old foundation – which to date has awarded more than $13 million in grants and gifts to not-for-profit organizations around Oswego County and Central New York – are local entrepreneur Ed Alberts; Pamela Caraccioli, newly appointed president and CEO of Fulton Savings Bank; and Neelesh Shah, CEO and president of Performance Logic Inc.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO