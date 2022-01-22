ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liam Boyce brace helps Hearts to routine Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6GYz_0dsvHTpt00

Liam Boyce scored a double as Hearts eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a routine 5-0 victory over West of Scotland League side Auchinleck Talbot at Beechwood Park.

Andy Halliday, Peter Haring and Alex Cochrane were the other players on target.

The scoreline could have been more emphatic if not for some highly dubious decisions from the match officials in the first half which cost the cinch Premiership side – and Northern Irish striker Boyce in particular – further goals.

Hearts defender John Souttar, who has agreed a pre-contract to join Rangers at the end of the season, was left out.

The official reason given for his absence was an ankle injury, although he is believed to have been omitted as the clubs are in negotiations to try to strike a deal for him to move to Ibrox this month.

Top scorer Boyce returned to the starting line-up in place of Josh Ginnelly, while Halliday replaced Gary Mackay-Steven.

Auchinleck, who had lost twice to Hearts at Tynecastle over the previous decade, started on the front foot and threatened in the opening minute when Bryan Boylan hooked a shot over from Graham Wilson’s cut-back.

Hearts’ first chance came in the seventh minute when Stephen Kingsley headed over from a Barrie McKay corner.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the ninth minute when Boyce tapped home after Nathaniel Atkinson ran on to a McKay through ball and knocked the ball into the Northern Irishman’s path but the offside flag cut short the celebrations. Replays showed it should have stood.

Hearts made the breakthrough after 15 minutes when Halliday nodded in McKay’s cross from close range.

The Tynecastle side were denied by another ropey offside call in the 19th minute when Boyce was wrongly flagged before putting the ball in the net after running on to a Halliday pass.

There was yet more frustration for the visitors in the 27th minute when Auchinleck defender Craig McCracken punched a McKay cross over his own crossbar but the officials failed to spot it.

A key decision eventually went Hearts’ way in the 39th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Boyce flicked the ball up against the hand of Chris Stafford. The Northern Irishman took the kick himself and made no mistake in finding the net.

Boyce put the outcome beyond doubt in the 52nd minute when he headed home his side’s third goal from Halliday’s left-wing cross.

Haring then fired home from 12 yards out with 10 minutes left when he ran on to a pass from substitute Aaron McEneff. And Cochrane sealed the win when he tapped in a low delivery from fellow wing-back Atkinson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dom Telford brace helps Newport to comfortable victory over Harrogate

Newport returned to winning ways in style with a comfortable 4-0 win over Harrogate in the behind-closed-doors clash at Rodney Parade. Defender Mickey Demetriou opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute after Dom Telford had been upended by Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham. And, after Nick Townsend had...
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic given brief scare in Scottish Cup win over Alloa

Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win win over Alloa which ended with a hint of nerves for the Parkhead side. First-half goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada had the Hoops comfortably ahead by the interval against the cinch League One side at the Indodrill Stadium.
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Halliday
Person
John Souttar
Person
Nathaniel Atkinson
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Stephen Kingsley
Person
Peter Haring
Person
Craig Mccracken
Person
Barrie Mckay
newschain

Ayo Obileye penalty helps Livingston progress in Scottish Cup

Ayo Obileye’s first-half penalty sent Livingston into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at Ross County’s expense. In the only all-Premiership clash of the round, the decisive incident came after 16 minutes following County defender Declan Drysdale’s foul on Bruce Anderson inside the area. County pushed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Rangers#Ankle Injury#Scotland League#Northern Irish#Ibrox
newschain

Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
newschain

Craig Halkett injury blow for Hearts ahead of Motherwell game

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek. He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023. Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
WORLD
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations and Jonny May likely to join him

England’s bumpy build-up to the Guinness Six Nations continued apace as Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire competition through injury with Jonny May looking destined to share the fate of his captain.Jonny Hill has emerged as a doubt for the opener against Scotland on February 5 because of a foot problem, while Eddie Jones is only “hopeful” that Courtney Lawes – the likely replacement for Farrell as skipper – will recover from concussion in time for the trip to Murrayfield.And on a dramatic Tuesday, Joe Marler tested positive for coronavirus just hours before an electrical fire that erupted...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy