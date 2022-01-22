ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 5 Favorite Alex Guarnaschelli Recipes

By David Leite
 6 days ago

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission....

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese

Adriana Adarme’s blog, A Cozy Kitchen, is a longtime favorite of mine. Adriana is the queen of approachable cooking, and I’ve turned to her site countless times over the years for inspiration and guidance. Plus, she has great taste in music and one very adorable pup. In my...
RECIPES
hunker.com

These 3 Scrambled Egg Recipes Will Change Your Life

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. If there's one breakfast recipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alex Guarnaschelli
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
phl17.com

Classic Local Bakery hits the mark with fresh baked pies

Since the mid-eighties, Beiler’s has been a fixture in Reading Terminal Market. The Bakery is known for its fresh made doughnuts but it’s pies have their own loyal following. “We bake these pies off here and like the pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie and the shoo-fly pie,” said...
READING, PA
kiss951.com

January Is National Soup Month! Here Are 5 Of My Favorite Soup Recipes

There is something about a warm bowl of soup in the winter. Especially with all the cold, snowy weather we’ve experienced as of late. I love to make a good soup as there are seamingly limitless options. Many are fairly low calorie which is always good come January. I’ve chosen a few of my favorite, less conventional, soup recipes to share. All these were found on Pinterest and the source is linked below the recipe. Have a good recipe? Share your favorite soup receipes with us on social media!
RECIPES
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Ina Garten Shared One of Her All-Time Favorite Comfort Food Recipes to Instagram

We recently fell for Ina Garten all over again when she nicely clapped back at Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals on Instagram (spoiler: she recommends drinking more large cosmos and watching all the Netflix you want). Consider our flame for the Queen of Chambray reignited once again, thanks to her ingenious recipe for Ultimate Tuna Melts.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Looking for the Perfect Weeknight Meal? Try One of Our 47 Favorite Pasta Recipes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Pasta is one of the most versatile meals you can make. It’s got something for everyone, and it comes in every possible combination you could dream up. Just choose your pasta shape, your fave sauce, your go-to veggies and add in some seasoning to make a well-rounded, incredibly hearty dish in no time at all. And it’s completely customizable, even down to the very noodles you use. Pasta can be plant-based and low-carb, or rich and topped with a thick red sauce and a sprinkling to cheese. It can be loaded up with protein or lightened up with just a bit of olive oil and your favorite fresh or dried herbs. Honestly, what can’t pasta do?
RECIPES
Mashed

The Clam Chowder Rule Ina Garten Never Breaks

Ina Garten has some strong opinions when it comes to clam chowder. She's so passionate about the classic soup that the "Barefoot Contessa" star doesn't even use her popular "store-bought is fine" catchphrase when it comes to this recipe. If you are not familiar with the rich and thick chowder, it naturally includes clams as the main ingredient. Clam chowder is perfect on a cold day after an epic snowball fight or a lovely spring day watching the waves roll in. But as we noted, Garten certainly has her preferences for this recipe.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Easy Cinnamon Knots

Posted by David Leite | photo by Anders Schønnemann. This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These easy cinnamon knots, or cinnamon swirls, are made from strips of buttery pastry filled with cinnamon sugar and optional dried fruit. Though they may look complicated to make, they're really a breeze to put together. Pinky swear.
RECIPES

