ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating deadly hit-and-run in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGwRZ_0dsvFdMB00
North Yale Auto Ped

TULA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Tulsa Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Yale just before 7 a.m.

A man was found lying in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said man had been seen earlier by at least one witness walking in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and is believed to be a dark blue Toyota (unknown model), police said in a press release.

“The area where the pedestrian was struck was not very well lit and was over the crest of the hill where it is likely the driver of the vehicle would have had little warning,” police said in a press release. “The driver would likely face no charges related to the collision except possibly hit and run.”

Police have not yet located the driver.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police: 20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after police say they found enough drugs in her car to kill 4.5 million people. Adalinda Saucedo was driving on I-40 in Tennessee when she was pulled over for a traffic violation, and officers began to suspect she was involved in illegal activity and began to search her car, WHBQ reported. In the truck, officers said they found two fire extinguishers that appeared to have been tampered with.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
KRMG

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights did not follow the department's use-of-force policy or training when Floyd was killed, the department's training division commander at the time testified Friday. Inspector Katie Blackwell said officers are trained...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

Accused Houston cop shooter appears in court, denied bond

NEW YORK — A suspect charged in the murder of a Houston police officer will be held without bond, according to court documents. Oscar Rosales, 51, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales allegedly shot Galloway when he was pulled over in a traffic stop, prosecutors said. Police footage captured images of Rosales and the car's license plate, according to prosecutors.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Rescue workers save injured hiker stranded atop mountain

NEW YORK — Police in New Mexico performed a daring rescue to save an injured hiker who was stuck 9,100 feet in the air. The New Mexico State police said the unidentified 50-year-old woman was stranded in the LaDrones Mountains in Socorro County on Jan. 22. Officers and paramedics...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Low-barrier shelter planned for downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Housing Solutions is working to establish a low-barrier shelter in Tulsa. The shelter’s planned site is the Avalon Correctional Building near Archer and Elwood in downtown Tulsa. The shelter will be a 24-hour facility. Low-barrier shelters are specifically designed for people that cannot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
49K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy