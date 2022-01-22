Tulsa police investigating deadly hit-and-run in north Tulsa

North Yale Auto Ped

TULA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Tulsa Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Yale just before 7 a.m.

A man was found lying in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said man had been seen earlier by at least one witness walking in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and is believed to be a dark blue Toyota (unknown model), police said in a press release.

“The area where the pedestrian was struck was not very well lit and was over the crest of the hill where it is likely the driver of the vehicle would have had little warning,” police said in a press release. “The driver would likely face no charges related to the collision except possibly hit and run.”

Police have not yet located the driver.

