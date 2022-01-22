ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Air Weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch; 'Succession' actor Brian Cox

By Fresh Air
tspr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:....

