Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

By Associated Press
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Weber picked the wrong day to suggest grilling meatloaf. The outdoor grill maker apologized on Friday for sending a recipe-of-the-week email earlier that day featuring instructions on how to prepare “BBQ Meat Loaf.”. The...

