The Only At-Home Core Workout You'll Ever Need, No Gear Required

Medicine balls, cable machines, sliders and resistance bands are all great tools for challenging your core. But all you really need to build well-rounded core strength is your own body weight — which is great news if you're into at-home core workouts.

"Gravity is enough resistance for a lot of your muscles," Kate Galliett, CPT, a certified personal trainer and founder of Fit For Real Life , tells LIVESTRONG.com. "You just have to know how to use those muscles properly."

The key to getting the most out of a body-weight core workout is to use your breath, focusing on longer inhales and exhales to create tension through your entire core.

"Our goal is to get the whole torso to work better, and in doing so, it gets stronger," she says.

And with that in mind, we present you with the best at-home core workout for a stronger, more functional you — no gear required. From Galliett, this all-levels-friendly ab routine will teach you how to use your breath, fire up your abdominals and get more out of every body-weight core workout. Do it 2 to 3 days per week for your healthiest core.

Try This 20-Minute Body-Weight Core Workout

This at-home core workout contains five exercises. Do each one, then repeat for a total of three rounds. Try not to rest between exercises and only rest 30 to 60 seconds between rounds. (Though, if you need more rest to keep good form, take it!)