Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

( WFLA ) – Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died Friday, according to a statement from the Oscar-winning actress.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement shared with outlets including Today and People . “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Both outlets reported Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide.

News of Alexander Jr.’s death came two days after his 26th birthday. He was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Like his father, Alexander Jr. also worked in the music business, having released his debut single “Work It Out” in 2021 under the name Desduné. He also released a song called “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7.

King, an Oscar-winner for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” had previously gushed about her son’s musical talents on social media, writing in 2021 that she was “still beaming” a day after watching him perform.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

