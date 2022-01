There are two types of people in this world: Those who get heartburn at the thought of hot sauce and those who drown their food in it. Blazing hot sauce is not for the weak-hearted, but those who appreciate it should know that National Hot Sauce Day is Jan. 22. One of the most popular celebrations of hot sauce is the YouTube series “Hot Ones” from First We Feast. The host of the series, Sean Evans, invites celebrities such as Seth Rogan, Tom Holland and Mila Kunis to answer a series of questions while tasting wings marinated in sauces that increase in spice level.

