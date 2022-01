The United States Men’s National Team was poor against El Salvador on Thursday because they only scored a single goal. The USMNT was great because they earned three points. The USMNT was bad because they didn’t finish their chances. The USMNT put forth its best defensive performance of the cycle, smothering every single El Salvador attack before it began. The USMNT should be worried that its best player didn’t do much. The USMNT showed even more sophisticated coordination between its wingers and fullbacks. The USMNT once again didn’t score in the first half. The USMNT once again dominated the second half. The USMNT only won 1-0. The USMNT won 1-0.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO