Illinois State

New logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis on Friday announced a new logistics center to...

FOX2Now

Free COVID-19 tests available to residents in select zip codes across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents in certain zip codes. Eligible residents in vulnerable communities in 14 counties are encouraged to order these free COVID-19 tests. Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Illinois Department of Public Health offers 225k free at-home COVID tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – 225,000 free rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits are now available to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The tests are available through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT). It is a new direct-to-consumer mail-order program that works in partnership with the Rockefeller […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April....
First half of America’s Center expansion project out to bid

ST. LOUIS – A study on the expansion of America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis is complete and will be delivered to the St. Louis County Council on Friday. More than a year after the city closed on the sale of bonds for its half of the $210 million expansion and rehab of the America’s […]
Low-income students get scholarships to private k-12 schools through Empower Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Low-income students may qualify for a generous scholarship to a private school k-12 and higher-income people who donate to the scholarship receive a large tax credit. It’s a twofer called Empower Illinois. Anthony Holter is the president of Empower Illinois. He explained the details of the program and how to get involved. Click here for more information.
Missouri wild eagle found unable to fly with lead poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An eagle has landed in Dickerson Park Zoo Hospital on Friday after it was found unable to fly. The Missouri Department of Conservation was alerted by a landowner of an eagle on the ground, not able to fly. After safely capturing the eagle, the responding captain found no apparent injuries and called the hospital.
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. He killed Anthony Huber...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

