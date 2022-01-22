ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansei: The Second Turn HD gameplay

By Brian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitch has added another visual novel to its ranks in the form of Kansei: The Second Turn HD, and we now have gameplay. Fans can get a look at 16 minutes of footage. If you’re interested in learning more about Kansei: The Second Turn...

Arcade Archives Gunnail gameplay

Thanks to the latest Famitsu live stream, we have gameplay from Arcade Archives Gunnail. The same archive also has footage of last week’s release, Super Pac-Man, though we shared footage of that one a few days ago. Gunnail is a shooting game released by NMK in 1993. This game...
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, the recently-released gothic Metroidvania game. Switch received the title on Wednesday. 10 minutes of footage is available. We have the following overview for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night:. Gothic “metroidvania” adventure awaits in Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, a side-scrolling action platformer that mixes beautifully grotesque imagery...
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Racing Games

On this week’s episode, we’ll hear music composed for a variety of racing video games, from realistic driving simulations to lighthearted games where half the fun is knocking your friends off the track with a turtle shell. We'll listen to pieces featuring full orchestra and chorus, jazz band,...
Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
Eternal Radiance gameplay

Following its debut on Switch this week, gameplay has emerged for Eternal Radiance. The action RPG has received 47 minutes of footage. Here’s an overview of Eternal Radiance with additional information:. Inspired by classic action JRPGs, Eternal Radiance is an action role-playing game about a squire named Celeste who...
Shadow Man Remastered gameplay

Shadow Man Remastered just landed on Switch today, and we now have new and extensive gameplay. Over a half hour of footage is available. Continue on below for more information about Shadow Man Remastered. He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man...
Fortnite Tilted Towers Returns Gameplay

The latest patch brings news that Fortnite fans have been waiting for since the beginning of Chapter 2: Tilted Towers makes its long requested return to the game. The massive snowdrift near the center of the island--the one with the completely inconspicuous frozen blocks--has melted away, revealing the popular POI from Chapter 1's map. All of the original location's buildings have returned, including the clock tower, underground garage, and apartments, which should give longtime Fortnite players a welcome blast from the past.
Windjammers 2 gameplay

Windjammers 2 arrives on Switch today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break, along with some additional details on the game. 25 years later, throwing flying discs at your opponents is still as cool as back in the days. Sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect mix between what you loved about the classic title and brand-new mechanics.
Baby Storm gameplay

New gameplay has come in for Baby Storm, which just hit Switch to close out the week. 16 minutes of footage is available. Find more information about Baby Storm below. Maintain order, run, clean and feed your way to the highest score, in solo or local multiplayer mode with up to 4 players!
QuickSpot gameplay

Last week, QuickSpot saw a surprise release on the Switch eShop from Bandai Namco and we have a good chunk of gameplay. This follows the previous debut in Japan last year. If you’re interested in learning more about QuickSpot, check out the following overview:. QuickSpot contains over 20 types...
ESCHATOS gameplay

New gameplay has come in for the Switch version of ESCHATOS. After it debuted on the system in Japan late last year, the shoot ’em up title landed in North America and Europe this week. We have more information about ESCHATOS below with the following overview:. Fast-paced and exhilarating...
Queeny Army gameplay

Eastasiasoft published the side-scrolling action-adventure game Queeny Army on Switch this week, and we have gameplay. The new video contains 19 minutes of footage. Hardcore action adventure ensues as a team of young women escape an adoption house and wreak havoc against the corrupt enforcers who murdered their classmates and school director. Take the role of these dozen brave heroines, each with unique skills and exclusive weapon types, as they train under the armed forces’ former commander and prepare to overthrow the syndicate leader who’s seized control of the government.
Dragon Saddle Melee - Gameplay Trailer

Check out gameplay and watch as players battle it out in this trailer for the online multiplayer game, Dragon Saddle Melee. The game arrives on PC via Steam on January 26, 2022. In Dragon Saddle Melee, players jump onto the backs of neon dragons with the goal of jumping on other players' backs to destroy them. The more opponents players destroy, the more points they'll earn towards their win.
Guild of Ascension gameplay

Following the arrival of Guild of Ascension on Switch this week, we now have gameplay of the tactical action RPG. You can see what the title has to offer with nearly a half hour of footage. If you’re interested in learning more about Guild of Ascension, check out the following...
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Kensei: The Second Turn HD’, ‘Unlock the Cat’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 14th, 2022. Yesterday was a big day, but today shows that we’re still warming up the engines for this year. There are a handful of new releases, but nothing nearly as enticing as what we saw in yesterday’s list. Normally we would at least have a bunch of new sales to dig into, but even that end of things is a bit light today. There are a few good discounts to consider, but really only a few. We’ve got those summaries and lists anyway, friends. Let’s get into the games!
The Waylanders: 20 Minutes of Medieval Gameplay

Take a look at 20 minutes of gameplay from the new medieval section of The Waylanders. It's an RPG inspired by Baldur's Gate and Dragon Age, and the section of gameplay in this video comes from the unreleased second half of the campaign that's not featured in the currently available Early Access build.
Hidden Deep - 21 Minutes of Gameplay

Hidden Deep is a 2D action and exploration sci-fi thriller which action takes more than mile under the ocean floor, and is inspired by Aliens, The Thing, and the original Half-Life. Check out gameplay from the second level of the game!
Swords & Bones announced for Switch

Developer Seep and publisher RedDeerGames have announced that retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones is coming to Switch. Check out an overview and trailer below. When you feel the shivers under the word “vintage” and the image of your beloved 16-bit console appears in your mind, this is a message that will surely please you.
Scrapnaut gameplay

Scrapnaut, a top-down base-building survival title that released on Switch a few days ago, has received a good chunk of gameplay. A half hour of footage has come in. For more information about Scrapnaut, read the following overview:. Scrapnaut is a top-down, base building survival game with steampunk elements. Explore...
No Place for Bravery delayed to Q3 2022

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Glitch Factory have provided an update on No Place for Bravery, their story-driven action RPG. It now has an updated release window of Q3 2022. No Place for Bravery was announced for Switch in 2020. The game was last planned for Q4 2021. We’ve included...
