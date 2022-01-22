ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic favorite Goggia wins in Cortina despite wild run

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf she can stay upright, stay within the gates, there’s no beating Sofia Goggia in downhill these days. That’s why she’s an overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games. A week after crashing at high speed in Austria, Goggia captured...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
Cosmopolitan

Meet the USA Women's Ice Skating Team Before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing Start Next Week

Raise your hand if you're like me and are very glad to see the 2022 Winter Olympics rapidly approaching to give us a much needed distraction from *gestures wildly* all of this! One of the sports I'm counting down to watch? Figure skating, duh! I mean, the outfits! The hair and makeup!! The triple axels!!! The TALENT!!!! If ooo-ing and ahh-ing came to life and was a sport, it'd 1,000 percent be Olympic figure skating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Breezy Johnson
Person
Sofia Goggia
Person
Federica Brignone
Person
Ramona Siebenhofer
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics.“It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked so far."Since cross country skiing officials don't have a testing device, they're not able to police...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Downhill Skiing#Snow Skiing#Cortina#Italian#Czech
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
The Independent

How Kirsty Muir is using Arctic Monkeys soundtrack to inspire Winter Olympics success

Kirsty Muir bets she’ll look good on the ski slopes at next month’s Winter Olympic Games.And the Aberdeen teenage sensation revealed the secret soundtrack that catalysed her rise to Beijing 2022: the Arctic Monkeys.Freestyle skier Muir, 17, will be Team GB’s youngest star in the Chinese capital where she hopes to roll out all her favourite flicks and tricks in her beloved Big Air event.The Scot recently started listening to music while she competes, a tactic she believes assists her psychologically and can help her land her favourite, gravity-defying ‘DUB 12’ jump.And it’s the upbeat strains of the Arctic Monkeys...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Harper's Bazaar

Your Favorite Olympic Figure Skaters, Then And Now

To run the rink, you've got to have it all—grace, strength, and plenty of determination. While it isn't easy being any athlete competing in the Olympics, there's something extra special about ice skaters' ability to make their incredibly difficult sport look literally effortless. They glide seamlessly backward, forward, and every direction in-between—as if they aren't balancing on two sharp blades. It's all seriously impressive, and these athletes deserve major props.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy