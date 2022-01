Microsoft is to change how it handles the automatic renewal of subscriptions for its online Xbox gaming services in response to an investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog.The gaming giant said it will provide more information to customers upfront about its Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass services, including their use of auto-renewal and how to turn the feature off.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had raised concerns about some aspects of the subscriptions and asked whether it was clear upfront that contracts would automatically renew, how easy it was to turn off automatic renewals, and whether people may not...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO