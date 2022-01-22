ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Repainting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Near Completion at EPCOT

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left side of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind show building has a completely new paint job to match the other side. The walls of the building are painted with sharp angles of grey and off-white. The columns are now mostly black instead of red-orange. The...

WDW News Today

Minnie Mouse to Show Off New Pantsuit for Women’s History Month at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

Beginning March 6, in celebration of Women’s History Month, guests at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris can meet Minnie Mouse as she shows off her first pantsuit outfit. Designed by Stella McCartney, the pantsuit features Minnie’s signature polka dots and bows. McCartney will also release a t-shirt featuring the design on March 8, available both online and at Stella stores.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

TRON Lightcycle Run Canopy Roof Installation, Offensive Names Removed From Rafts, 50th Vintage Map Harveys Bag and Crocs, & More: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios Photo Report 1/24/22

Good morning from Magic Kingdom on what will surely be one of the coldest days of the year! We’re starting out the day at a chilly 35 degrees, but thankfully with plenty of Florida sunshine to warm things up later in the day. There’s also a lot going on inside the park to keep us on our toes.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Disney Accidentally Released Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey Early, Kevin from UP Walk-Around Character Returns as Distanced Meet-And-Greet, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, January 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Guests Fight in Front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Yet another fight between guests has been documented on camera, this time in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @heather7marie shared the video, with added “Happily Ever After” audio in the background. It was later re-uploaded without the “Happily Ever After” audio then removed entirely, but you can still watch it below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Guests Fight in Front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, First Look at ‘Iron Man’ Coaster Ride Vehicle at Disneyland Paris, & More: Daily Recap (1/25/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Minnie Mouse Plush by Steiff Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Minnie Mouse plush by Steiff has joined the other new Steiff plush at Walt Disney World. The plush can be found in Die Weihnachts Ecke (The Christmas Corner) at the Germany Pavilion of EPCOT. Minnie Mouse Steiff Plush – $39.99. Minnie is in her iconic red with...
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Check out the latest Guardians of the Galaxy Rewind update

Today brings an exciting new development in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster. Check out all the pictures and details here. The coaster, called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, takes place during Peter Quill’s visit to Epcot in the 1980s. So, get ready for plenty of throwback Epcot nostalgia. It’s up to riders to help the Guardians save the galaxy!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

We Have an Exciting Update About Construction on the Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Coming to EPCOT!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is opening THIS summer in Disney World!. We’re SO excited for the ride. We’ve been getting updates on it for a while, with a look at the ride vehicles, news of filming for the ride, and even a look inside. Construction is moving along nicely, and we just got another update about an important part of the project!
CARS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: New Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade to Debut on February 11 at Magic Kingdom

The new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, is set to debut at the Magic Kingdom on February 11. The cavalcade will feature the most characters in any Walt Disney World cavalcade yet with over 30 Disney and Pixar characters, including Moana, Miguel from “Coco,” Clarabelle Cow, Baloo and King Louie, Mulan, Elena, José Carioca and Panchito of The Three Caballeros, Stitch, and many more.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Photo Tour of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

A feast for all five senses, the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is in full swing at Walt Disney World now through Feb. 21, 2022. A colorful celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts, this year’s festival is back in a big way after a modified “Taste of” version was offered last year, and includes highlights like delicious, inventive dishes from returning and new food studios, the DISNEY on BROADWAY Concert Series back on stage, a breathtaking new lighting and music package adorning Spaceship Earth, and plenty of art on display. If you’re in search of an antidote to the monochromatic drabness of winter, this vibrant, flavorful festival delivers. Here’s a closer look at what to eat, see and year at this year’s Festival of the Arts.
FESTIVAL

