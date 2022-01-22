ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

By DAVID McHUGH - Associated Press
 6 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel have endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union’s...

AFP

Italian MPs fail in third bid to elect president

Italian lawmakers failed Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party leaders blamed each other for pushing the country towards a political crisis. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as parties panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job.
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Germany's Merkel turns down U.N. job offer

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has turned down the offer of a job at the United Nations, her office said on Wednesday, a month after she stepped down as Europe's most powerful politician after 16 years at the helm. Merkel, 67, called U.N. Secretary General...
EUROPE
Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are meeting to align their left-wing governments; agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union. After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments. Their talks Monday were expected to focus on ways to strengthen social democratic policies in the EU as countries launch their economic recoveries after sharp losses caused by the pandemic. The mounting tensions along Ukraine’s border with Russia were also expected to be discussed.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

In France, anti-vax fury, politics make public service risky

LE PECQ, France (AP) — In France, election-time politics and fury among opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations are making public service increasingly risky. An upsurge of physical and verbal attacks directed at public office-holders is ringing alarm bells. Apparent arson attacks in December targeted a lawmaker and a mayor, both aligned with President Emmanuel Macron. Violence has also increased as France's government has steadily increased pressure on the non-vaccinated to get COVID-19 jabs. In a village in southern France's Provence region, the mayor has come up with a novel solution to the problem of how to get involved in France's presidential election without ruffling feathers.
HEALTH
Reuters

Leave now if you want to go, France's Le Pen tells party members

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the April presidential election has been shaken by a series of defections, said on Saturday that if members wanted to leave her party they should do it immediately. Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is...
POLITICS
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, raising the pressure on leaders to reach a deal. Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but the president is key...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHEC TV-10

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

A no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers - currently 54 - write a letter to Graham Brady, head of a powerful group of Conservative legislators known as the 1922 Committee. It is called that because it was founded by lawmakers first elected that year to consolidate their power inside the party.
U.K.
wcn247.com

Italian minister: Climate talks include fund governance

MILAN (AP) — Government officials and diplomats from the world’s most climate-polluting nations are grappling with the issue of how to govern the vast funds being pledged to fight climate change. Italy's climate minister, Roberto Cingolani, told The Associated Press Friday that the problem is not so much money as rules and strategy. He met with other representatives virtually Thursday for the first time since the Glasgow climate summit, with an eye on the summit in Sharm El-Sheik in November. Cingolani acknowledged the failure of leaders in Glasgow to come through on pledges of $100 billion a year to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Conservatives as the party of business is a ‘distant memory’ – shadow chancellor

The Conservatives as the party of business is a “distant memory”, the shadow chancellor has claimed.Rachel Reeves said Labour’s plan for the country was “proudly pro-worker and proudly pro-business”.Speaking at an event in Bury the MP for Leeds West said: “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour has changed, but so too have the Conservatives.Now is the wrong time to raise taxes on ordinary working peopleRachel Reeves, shadow chancellor“The Conservatives once called themselves the party of business. That’s a distant memory.“When the Prime Minister said, ‘F business’, I thought it was a throwaway remark. Little did I know it would be...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS

