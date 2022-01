Not exactly, according to experts—but you should have at least 20 and possibly a minimum of 60, according to a range of research and investing experts and research. It’s a big undertaking to consider your investing timeline, risk tolerance, and how much you want to allocate to each stock. “You need to be technically savvy and understand companies and how to analyze them,” says Corbin Blackwell, certified financial planner and senior financial planner at Betterment.

