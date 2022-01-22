ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Samoa goes into lockdown after 15 Australians test positive

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The prime minister of Samoa has placed the small Pacific nation into a 48-hour lockdown after 15 passengers on a flight from Australia tested positive for COVID-19. The infected passengers were among 73 who arrived from...

