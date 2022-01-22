Samoa goes into lockdown after 15 Australians test positive

Efforts are underway to contain a vast oil spill in the Gulf of Thailand, with the country’s navy now joining the race to prevent thousands of tonnes of crude oil from reaching the shore. A slick containing up to 160,000 litres of oil has leaked from an undersea pipeline near an industrial area in Rayong province since Tuesday, and could hit areas of the shoreline including popular beaches by Friday if not dealt with before then, said Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.Thai Navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin told...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO