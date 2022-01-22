ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for DuPage, Northern Will, Southern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 09:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: DuPage; Northern Will; Southern Cook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Localized additional snow accumulations of up to two to three inches, especially across northern and central Dupage County. * WHERE...Northern Will, Southern Cook and DuPage Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, snow covered roads in areas affected by heavier lake effect snow. Conditions will be highly variable over short distances.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Lancaster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch. * WHERE...Northern Lancaster County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous, mainly on untreated or secondary roadways.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buncombe, Northern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Northern Jackson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with up to 4 inches along the ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, with wind chill values as cold as 5 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Buncombe County and northern Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue falling through the early overnight hours before gradually ending before daybreak. Sub-zero wind chills and strong and gusty winds may continue until midday Saturday. Roadways that remain wet or snow covered will produce black ice through much of the weekend.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buncombe, Northern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Northern Jackson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with up to 4 inches along the ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, with wind chill values as cold as 5 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Buncombe County and northern Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue falling through the early overnight hours before gradually ending before daybreak. Sub-zero wind chills and strong and gusty winds may continue until midday Saturday. Roadways that remain wet or snow covered will produce black ice through much of the weekend.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern New Hampshire and west central and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring, and snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Wind chills to 50 below will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Visibility one half mile or less at times Saturday into Sunday. Additional snow accumulations of one inch are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills to 50 below are occuring now and will continue into Saturday morning. West winds 25 mph will increase to 30 to 40 mph on Saturday and will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility from Saturday into Sunday. Winds will decrease Sunday afternoon and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Windham County Vermont and Berkshire County Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will allow lead to very low wind chill values, especially within the highest terrain.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Coos, Northern Grafton, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern New Hampshire and west central and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
COOS COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Dutchess County in New York, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Windham County in Vermont. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light Snow. Snow accumulations around one inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Interstate 64 corridor in Rowan, Bath, and Montgomery counties will be affected.
BATH COUNTY, KY

