Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Northern Jackson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with up to 4 inches along the ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, with wind chill values as cold as 5 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Buncombe County and northern Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue falling through the early overnight hours before gradually ending before daybreak. Sub-zero wind chills and strong and gusty winds may continue until midday Saturday. Roadways that remain wet or snow covered will produce black ice through much of the weekend.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO