Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
Comments / 0