Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO