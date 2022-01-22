ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
easternshorepost.com

Blizzard Warning Issued for Virginia Eastern Shore

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., has issued a blizzard warning for all of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, effective 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, through 7 p.m. Saturday. Eight to 12 inches of snow are expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. PREPARE NOW. The full...
WAKEFIELD, VA
The Independent

Blizzard warnings issued for millions as east coast braces for ‘bomb cyclone’

Millions of Americans are in the path of a powerful winter storm that could bring dangerous heavy snow, ice and winds with hurricane-like force threatening to flood coastal areas, knock out power, and cancel travel.Following this week’s fluctuating forecast, the Nor’easter is on track to develop off the coast of the Carolinas on Friday and rapidly build strength as it traces along the east coast overnight into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Blizzard Warnings have been issued for parts of the Mid Atlantic and New England coasts. These may be expanded, particularly across eastern Long Island...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 13 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. White out conditions are likely at times.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph inland but up to 50 mph at the beaches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult overnight and Saturday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Penobscot and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be extremely dangerous. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:07:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring, and snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Wind chills to 50 below will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Visibility one half mile or less at times Saturday into Sunday. Additional snow accumulations of one inch are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills to 50 below are occuring now and will continue into Saturday morning. West winds 25 mph will increase to 30 to 40 mph on Saturday and will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with low visibility from Saturday into Sunday. Winds will decrease Sunday afternoon and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Inland Sussex BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin on Friday evening, with snow becoming heavy after midnight. The most likely time for blizzard conditions is late Friday night through midday Saturday. Blizzard conditions are primarily expected at or within a few miles from the Delaware Bay. Snow will wind down Saturday afternoon.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 18 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be extremely dangerous. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and powerlines.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware Beaches BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin on Friday evening, with snow becoming heavy after midnight. The most likely time for blizzard conditions is late Friday night through midday Saturday. Blizzard conditions are primarily expected at or within a few miles from the coast. Snow will wind down Saturday afternoon.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is possible at times.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches with localized 30 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Considerable blowing and drifting snow along with near white out conditions at times. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin this evening, with snow becoming heavy after midnight. The most likely time for blizzard conditions is late tonight through midday Saturday. Blizzard conditions are primarily expected at or within a few miles from the coast. Falling snow will diminish west to east Saturday afternoon, but blowing snow may continue into Saturday night.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches with localized 30 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Considerable blowing and drifting snow along with near white out conditions at times. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times. .
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI

