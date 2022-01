It is not too late for Bitcoin (BTC) to reclaim its bullish bias as it halfway paints an indecisive 'Doji' candle on the weekly chart. In detail, Bitcoin's price correction this week to below $33,000 had it form a lower wick, suggesting that bulls bought the dip. A sharp retracement ensued and took BTC price to as high as $38,960 on Jan. 27. However, the bulls failed to hold the said week-to-date top for too long, resulting in another wick, but also pointing to the upside.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO