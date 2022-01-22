ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL’s double standard when it comes to Black coaches on display once again

By Christopher L. Gasper
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaching While Black is still perilous if you want to obtain and retain an NFL head coaching job. The problem for Black coaches is that there is a clear double standard getting hired for head coaching gigs and holding onto them. The NFL has tried to remedy this, but Black coaches...

NESN

Former Patriots Exec Thinks Tom Brady Had This Realization About Bruce Arians, Bill Belichick

Tom Brady might have an ax to grind with Bill Belichick, but that doesn’t mean he’s of the belief that Bruce Arians is a superior head coach. Arians’ situational shortcomings never have been more evident than they were Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left safety Antoine Winfield Jr. one-on-one with star receiver Cooper Kupp. After rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round, the Bucs allowed Kupp to catch two balls for 64 yards on the Rams’ final drive, setting up a game-winning field goal.
NFL
The Spun

Raheem Morris Has A Message For 49ers Star George Kittle

The NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers is set to kick off in about 72 hours. The two dreaded NFC West rivals will meet for the third time this season and this go-around, there’s a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins reportedly telling prospective coaches they have no say

The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn’t winning over fans and Chris Grier isn’t making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins “pong” tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.
NFL
NFL has made no progress with Black coaches

After the latest firings, the NFL is left with only one Black head coach, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the league nearly 70% Black, how are we still in this position of having only one Black head coach in the entire league?. At the start of the season,...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Had A Blunt Message For Tom Brady Today

Whatever decision Tom Brady makes about his NFL future, Shannon Sharpe wants him to stop hinting at it to the pubic. Rumors of Brady’s possible retirement creeped up over the weekend. Following the Buccaneers’ playoff loss on Sunday, Brady was noncommittal about whether he’d be playing in 2022 or not.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
