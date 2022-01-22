ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police investigating deadly hit-and-run in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Tulsa Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Yale just before 7 a.m.

A man was found lying in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said man had been seen earlier by at least one witness walking in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and is believed to be a dark blue Toyota (unknown model), police said in a press release.

“The area where the pedestrian was struck was not very well lit and was over the crest of the hill where it is likely the driver of the vehicle would have had little warning,” police said in a press release. “The driver would likely face no charges related to the collision except possibly hit and run.”

Police have not yet located the driver.

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights did not follow the department's use-of-force policy or training when Floyd was killed, the department's training division commander at the time testified Friday. Inspector Katie Blackwell said officers are trained...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Minneapolis police officers are trained that they have a duty to intervene to stop unreasonable force, the commander of the department's training division testified Friday at the trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was killed under the knee of fellow Officer Derek Chauvin.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Low-barrier shelter planned for downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Housing Solutions is working to establish a low-barrier shelter in Tulsa. The shelter’s planned site is the Avalon Correctional Building near Archer and Elwood in downtown Tulsa. The shelter will be a 24-hour facility. Low-barrier shelters are specifically designed for people that cannot...
TULSA, OK
