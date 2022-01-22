ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Takeaways From the Rangers 6-3 Loss to Carolina Hurricanes

By Scott Blair
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers didn’t hold up their end of the bargain Friday night. They had a tilt for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Hurricanes completely outplayed them for the majority of the game. They won most of the puck battles and took...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Tony Deangelo
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk connecting the Toronto Maple Leafs to Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. How realistic is the chatter? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals await the NHL’s decision on Evander Kane, with most insiders believing the deal is all but done with Edmonton. Finally, if it came down to Marc-Andre Fleury having to play for the Washington Capitals or declining a chance at a Stanley Cup, would he avoid playing for an old rival?
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 3 Trade Targets From Blackhawks

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are two Original Six franchises headed in different directions. The Blueshirts have completed their rebuild and are a contender in the Eastern Conference due to their success at the midway point of the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks are continuing to evaluate the talent on their roster to determine which players are significant to build around.
NHL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#Canes
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 4 Trade Destinations for Martin Jones

As the Philadelphia Flyers continue to lose, they now find themselves near the bottom of the standings and out of the playoff race, which all but confirms they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The team has several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could be moved, but contenders will be looking for a solid backup goaltender to add depth and give the starter more rest down the stretch. That puts Martin Jones at the top of the Flyers’ list of trade assets before the 2022 deadline.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Carter, Malkin & Letang Extensions, Next Trade

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Lock Up Veteran Forward. On...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s Overtime Win Against the Bruins – 1/26/22

The Colorado Avalanche hosted the Boston Bruins for the first time since October 2019 on Wednesday and came away with a hard-fought, 4-3 victory in overtime. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Avalanche surrendered three unanswered goals in the second period, as the Bruins took control of the game. But they scored twice in the third, including the equalizer 37 seconds before the final horn to force overtime. After Boston defenseman Mike Reilly received a two-minute penalty for tripping Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar scored the overtime-winner to secure the victory.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Kraken Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Seattle Kraken will be sellers at this year’s trade deadline, the first in team history. They have the chance to make some big moves and correct some of the picks they made in the expansion draft. This will be by selling upcoming free agents as rentals or even someone with term.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Avalanche, Flyers, Penguins, Oilers

In this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the records and milestones that came from the beating the Calgary Flames put on the Columbus Blue Jackets. We then look deeper into the home success of the Colorado Avalanche and the players behind it. The Philadelphia Flyers had a couple of records set in their loss, while the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to dominate with the help of Sidney Crosby, and the Edmonton Oilers start to climb out of their slump thanks to Connor McDavid. All this and more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Rangers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evander Kane has signed with the Edmonton Oilers. What made him decide on Edmonton, where will he play in the lineup, and when will he debut? Meanwhile, speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs might have an interest in defenseman Calvin DeHaan. How are talks going between the New York Rangers and Ryan Strome, and finally, have the Vancouver Canucks set an astronomical price for J.T. Miller?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Forbort, Trade Targets & More

Another week is down in the 2021-22 regular season for the Boston Bruins and it was an interesting one. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, David Pastrnak climbs up a franchise chart, the Black and Gold show some character, they avoid major injuries, Boston will get an up-close look at two possible trade targets on their upcoming road trip, and more.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy