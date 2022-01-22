ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grab this $10 Play and Charge Kit for Xbox and never have to stop a session again

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn gaming, little is more disappointing than running out of juice for your controller in the middle of a session. Those days will be a thing of the past with the right kit to help you...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
gazettereview.com

The Xbox One Consoles Have Been Discontinued

The previous generation of consoles continues to be popular. But just hours ago, the tech world learned that Microsoft had discontinued all Xbox One consoles. The tech giant initially discontinued the Xbox One X and the digital version of the Xbox One S. But that was not all. The tech...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Stop the Calamity in Nobody Saves the World on Xbox, PC & Game Pass

From the creators of the satisfyingly punchy Guacamelee! comes a brand new RPG that is looking to hook you in with its combat based around assuming different forms – Mega Man style – either on your lonesome or with an online friend. Will you put an end to the evil Calamity and (ironically) save the world in Nobody Saves the World?
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Says it Was Never Planning to Stop PS4 Production

A previous Bloomberg report claimed that Sony had planned to end PS4 console production in 2021, but kept it going due to PS5 shortages. However, Sony denies that’s the case and stated that it never intended to stop making new PS4s. Is Sony still producing the PS4?. According to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Aa
Fudzilla

Microsoft stops making Xbox One

Microsoft has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles and consigned the console to history. The software giant originally discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, then quietly stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S at the end of 2020, leaving retailers to sell out their remaining stock.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Yakuza 3-5 Remastered are free to play on Xbox

This week’s selection of Free Play Days titles for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners has a very heavy Yakuza theme. Starting today, January 20th, through January 23rd, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered. To install these games on console, visit the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, enter the Gold member area, and scroll down to the Free Play Days collection.
VIDEO GAMES
MySanAntonio

Never seen AirPods go on sale? Think again

When you walk around the Bay Area, you will notice a few non-negotiable things among your stylish, tech peers. One is the perhaps corporate but definitely fancy vest or hiking wear that is seldom worn for hiking. Another is the latest pair of sneakers that is made from plastic bottles or recycled aluminum cans or something else chic and sustainable. Last but not least are, of course, all the latest technological accessories.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Xbox Might Stop Releasing Call of Duty Games Every Year

Microsoft's impending purchase of Activision Blizzard could lead to a lot of changes for the video game industry, most notably for the Call of Duty franchise. There are a lot of questions about how the Xbox purchase might impact the series, including its release schedule. According to new reporting from Bloomberg, "high-level employees at Activision have discussed moving away from the annual release schedule." It's worth noting that this change isn't expected to happen immediately, as a new Call of Duty is already planned to release later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

This Nintendo Switch deal saves Prime members $20 on the hard-to-find console (Update: Sold out)

Update Jan. 25: The deal below has already sold out at Woot. If you're still looking for a console, Amazon has them available right now. Just about every gaming console is hard to find these days, including the Nintendo Switch. When you are able to find a Nintendo Switch to buy, odds are you are paying full price as discounts are pretty hard to come by. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an exclusive $20 discount at Woot, dropping the console down to just $280.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Could Smyths Toys restock consoles soon?

Update: Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February? Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this awesome deal

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership [Digital Code] Rating: 5 Stars Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch systemIncludes a digital code for 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online service BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $54.98 $40.94 Buy from GameStop $54.98 Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

All the questions (and answers) we have about Valve's Steam Deck

Following a significant delay due to supply chain issues and material shortages, Valve's Steam Deck will be released in February, the company announced Wednesday. It's a hot commodity. Valve introduced its Nintendo Switch-like portable PC gaming device on July 15. The next day, Valve's site was bombarded with people trying to snag reservations.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?

The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release.Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock: Where to look for the next restock drop

Compared to some other weeks, this one was pretty slow in terms of PS5 restock events. We started the week off with back-to-back drops at PlayStation Direct, and then yesterday GameStop had an in-store bundle available for purchase. Outside of that, we didn't see any of the other big retailers come through with consoles, but the week isn't quite over yet.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Valkyria Chronicles 4 and For Honor are free to play on Xbox

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners can play two more games for free this weekend through Microsoft’s Free Play Days program. From now through January 30th, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play Valkyria Chronicles 4 and the Standard Edition of For Honor. To install these games, visit the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, enter the Gold member area, and scroll down to find the Free Play Days collection.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch 2: What we want to see in a revamp

The Nintendo Switch debuted March 3, 2017, and five years later, not all that much has changed. While recent versions of the Switch improved battery life, offered up a smaller Lite version and added a model with a larger OLED screen, the idea of the Switch is still very much what it was years before. Despite multiple system upgrades, the Switch still uses largely the same type of CPU/GPU as when it started.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’: Release date, pre-order deals and how to save £5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the follow-up to Techland’s 2015 release of the same name, and from what we’ve seen from trailers and gameplay, it seems to be following in the footsteps of its predecessor and expanding its world.While the first game was set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Harran, Dying Light 2 will take place inside the walls of Villedor, a central European settlement, 15 years after a viral outbreak that has turned the world’s population into zombies. We’ve had our fill of zombie-related games sure, but what sets Dying Light 2 apart is its parkour-like...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy