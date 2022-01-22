Grab this $10 Play and Charge Kit for Xbox and never have to stop a session again

The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release.Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon...
