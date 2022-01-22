Grab this $10 Play and Charge Kit for Xbox and never have to stop a session again

Update: Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February? Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO