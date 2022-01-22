Kennywood Revamps The Old Mill For Park’s 125th Anniversary

PORTLAND, Ore. — The world’s smallest park, Mill Ends Park, was taken down during the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Better Naito Forever project. However, not to worry, the park was put back up with a brand new redesign a whopping six inches to the west of its original location. It now has a lovely cloverleaf park border because, according to PBOT, there is a legend that leprechauns live in the park (KGW has not fact-checked this). It also has a new official park sign.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO