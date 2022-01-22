ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennywood Revamps The Old Mill For Park’s 125th Anniversary

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is getting ready for the season with some ride...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

MetroTimes

Revamped WinterFest announced for Detroit's Palmer Park

Detroit's Palmer Park will host a revamped version of the inaugural WinterFest from Feb. 11-13. The WinterFest was held at Palmer Park in previous years, but was more focused on indoor activities at the park's log cabin to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah traditions. This year's festival will feature family-friendly activities like ice skating, horse and carriage rides, snowshoeing, a sledding hill, and a variety of food trucks.
DETROIT, MI
thebroadsideonline.com

Deschutes River Trail, the Old Mill District section

The Deschutes River Trail is 12 miles long, which is a scenic way to see Central Oregon’s landscapes. The trail welcomes all your furry friends and human friends as well. The pictures above were taken at the Old Mill District, where the trail follows the river. Spring will be here before you know it, so go enjoy some outdoor time by walking the trail.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Variety The Children’s Charity Gives Out 5,000th Piece Of Adaptive Equipment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A huge milestone Wednesday in helping local kids just be kids. Variety the Children’s Charity gave out its 5,000th piece of adaptive equipment to a local child with special needs. Rylie Jenkins from Sewickley got a pink bike for her 11th birthday. She and local leaders rode in a parade inside PNC Park on Wednesday. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Highmark’s Deb Rice-Johnson, PNC’s Andrea Carelli and the Pirates’ Travis Williams were included in the celebration. These adaptive bikes and strollers give kids the freedom to ride, play and experience life like other kids. “It means...
CHARITIES
KGW

Visit the world’s smallest park’s new location in Portland – six inches west from old location

PORTLAND, Ore. — The world’s smallest park, Mill Ends Park, was taken down during the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Better Naito Forever project. However, not to worry, the park was put back up with a brand new redesign a whopping six inches to the west of its original location. It now has a lovely cloverleaf park border because, according to PBOT, there is a legend that leprechauns live in the park (KGW has not fact-checked this). It also has a new official park sign.
PORTLAND, OR
KKTV

Meadows Park Community Center celebrates 40th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Meadows Park Community Center is celebrating 40 years to help community needs and desires. The center still offers programming based on public input and engagement. The center held a 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night with a community chili dinner, marking the first in a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild Looking To Hire More Than 2,000 Workers For Upcoming Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we battle through the bitter cold and snow, warmer days are on the way and you could be working in those warmer days. Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild & SoakZone are looking to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers for this upcoming summer. Kennywood is hiring ride operators, food & beverage attendants, park security officers, and grounds and housekeeping positions with more than 1,000 jobs available in total. Sandcastle is looking for lifeguards, ride operators, food & beverage workers, admissions, park security officers, and more. Sandcastle has approximately 300 positions open. Lastly, Idlewild...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bay News 9

De Leon Springs Old Sugar Mill Griddle House

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — De Leon Springs State Park is an enchanting experience full of history and plenty of beautiful outdoor activities, but there is one part of the park that truly sets it apart from others you might visit around the state of Florida. What You Need To...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
CBS New York

White Castle Location In Queens Closes After More Than 80 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast food restaurant in Queens that’s been in operation for more than 80 years is shutting its doors. The White Castle on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights opened in 1935. The company says due to rising costs and increasing uncertainty during the pandemic, it’s permanently closing Wednesday. The restaurant says remaining Queens locations will stay open and all team members have been offered other jobs within the company.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Hieber’s Pharmacy To Open New Store In Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A longtime Pittsburgh drug store is headed back to where it all started. Hieber’s Pharmacy will open a new location in the Strip District. That is where the company has its roots, opening as Hieber Brothers around 1860. The new location will be in the Terminal Building. Along with the pharmacy, the store will include a classic soda fountain. The store is expected to open later this year. This location will be in addition to the Hieber’s Pharmacy in Oakland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mynews13.com

De Leon Springs Old Sugar Mill Griddle House

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — De Leon Springs State Park is an enchanting experience full of history and plenty of beautiful outdoor activities, but there is one part of the park that truly sets it apart from others you might visit around the state of Florida. What You Need To...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL

