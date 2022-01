BRISBANE — Inxeption, developer of an Industrial Commerce SuperApp, has announced $275 million in new funding made up of a $125 million Series E financing round and $150 million in new debt capital. The Series E is led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors with participation from the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and existing investors Coatue and others. Additionally, BMO and another lender will provide senior and junior debt facilities totaling $150 million to further accelerate Marketplace and Inxeption Financial. This funding round is expected to close by the end of February and values Inxeption at approximately $3 billion, more than 4x the last round that closed in early 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO