ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Maryland knocks off Illinois behind Scott's big night

By Derek Murray, 11h
basketballnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a recent loss to No. 4 Purdue, the No. 17 Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 B1G) visited the Maryland Terrapins with hopes to rebound with a win. Illinois was without junior big man Kofi Cockburn, who has dominated the interior as one of the best centers in the country this season...

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
basketballnews.com

No. 7 UCLA defeats No. 3 Arizona 75-59, holds top spot in Pac-12

Los Angeles, CA — In a near wire-to-wire victory, the UCLA Bruins put together a balanced team effort and beat Arizona, 75-59. The Wildcats suffered their first conference loss behind a poor shooting night as a group, going just 30.7% (23 of 75) from the field and 25% (7 of 28) from behind the arc. Potential top-10 pick Bennedict Mathurin led all players with 16 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Danny Manning
basketballnews.com

LSU pulls off the comeback, wins 70-64 over Texas A&M at home

Baton Rouge, LA —Ending the game on a 13-2 scoring run, the No. 19 LSU Tigers sealed a 70-64 victory over the visiting Texas A&M Aggies. Shareef O’Neal and Eric Gaines recorded huge blocks in the final minute, both resulting in rebounds that put LSU (16-4, 4-4 SEC) on the foul line. The pair of free throws in the final 32 seconds was the final touch the Tigers needed for the win.
NBA
Daily Times

No. 13 Maryville College dispatches Covenant behind big night from bench

Winning the battle in the paint was a top priority for Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres on Thursday. Before No. 13 MC played host to Covenant College in a USA South Conference match up at Cooper Athletics Center, Placeres challenged his team to win the advantage in second chance points and points in the paint.
MARYVILLE, TN
On3.com

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard announces transfer commitment

Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard has announced his commitment for the 2022 season. As we get closer to the time when students can register for classes, this window of the transfer period is slowing down. And we’re seeing more and more commitments every day. This brings us to Hubbard, who announced on Wednesday that he will head back north to join the Temple Owls football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#The Maryland Terrapins
thegazette.com

C.R. Washington throws immediate big punch, knocks off Linn-Mar, 52-37

CEDAR RAPIDS - A boys’ basketball team that has played close games as a rule this season found a way to make sure they played one Friday night that was an exception. Cedar Rapids Washington rolled to an 18-2 lead in an almost flawless first quarter and eventually disposed of Linn-Mar, 52-37, ruining the Lions’ Hall of Fame Night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
basketballnews.com

UNLV beats Colorado State 88-74, Hamilton scores career high 45

Fort Collins, CO — In a game that had Colorado State favored by 14 points, UNLV went in and stole the show with a 88-74 victory on the road. Senior Bryce Hamilton had a phenomenal night, leading all players with 45 points on 8 of 14 from behind the arc. Isaiah Stevens played well for the Rams in a losing effort, posting 35 points on 12 of 21 from the floor.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
basketballnews.com

Dayton defeats Rhode Island in a close one, 53-51

Dayton, OH — In a game that came down to the final minute, the Flyers held on after a late surge by Rhode Island to win 53-51. Toumani Camara led all players with 18 points and also added 10 rebounds. Makhi Mitchell led Rhode Island with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
DAYTON, OH
HBCU Gameday

HBCU standouts set for Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Florida A&M's Markquese Bell, Alabama A&M's Aqeel Glass, Jackson State's James Houston and former Howard standout Jecquez Ezzerd are among the HBCU products poised to showcase their talents Saturday at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The post HBCU standouts set for Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
basketballnews.com

Davison scores 21 points as No. 11 Wisconsin defeats Nebraska 73-65

Lincoln, NE — The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business on the road, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 73-65 behind Brad Davison’s big day. The senior guard posted 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens led all players in scoring with 23 points.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy