The Mississippi State women's basketball team defeated Missouri 77 to 62 Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is now 12-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC on the season. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Caterrion Thompson with 27 points. Also in double figures was Anastasia Hayes with 24. Leading the Bulldogs in rebounds was Anastasia Hayes and Denae Carter with five each. Myah Taylor led in assists with eight and steals with six. MSU had no blocks in the game.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO