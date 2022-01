A tweet that has gone viral should make the finance world stop and think. There are students at one of the most prestigious business schools in the U.S. who think a salary of at least $100,000 a year is the norm for workers. Nina Strohminger, a legal studies and business law professor at The Wharton School, said in a recent tweet: “I asked Wharton students what they thought the average American worker makes per year, and 25% of them thought it was over six figures. One of them thought it was $800,000. Really not sure what to make of this. (The real number is $45,000).”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO