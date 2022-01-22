Seahawks expected to consider Nick Sorensen for defensive backs coach

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have fired both defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive backs coach Andre Curtis, they must find suitable candidates to replace them.

While the defensive coordinator job will receive more attention, Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson stated that Seattle may consider a former Seahawks secondary coach for the position.

Nick Sorensen is currently the special teams coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but worked for the Seahawks from 2013 to 2020. He served as assistant special teams coach during his first three years, assistant defensive backs coach in 2016, and secondary coach from 2017 to 2020.

Sorensen’s future with Jacksonville is up in the air, as they had the worst record in the NFL this season and the entire coaching staff may be in for an overhaul. However, the organization will likely evaluate and reach out to multiple candidates as is standard with every coaching job in this league an sports in general. We will all see what happens soon enough.