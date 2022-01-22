David O. Russell’s ‘Canterbury Glass’ Set For Another Test-Screening Next Week

Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion, Nicole Holofcener, Danny Strong, Jeymes Samuel, and Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson are the honorees for screenwriting excellence at the 17th annual Final Draft Awards, which will be presented in a virtual ceremony March 16.
Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker del Toro, whose current film is Nightmare Alley, will be presented with the Hall of Fame Award, honoring a writer whose body of work has had a profound influence on the industry. The inaugural Trailblazer Award will go to Oscar-winning filmmaker Campion who is currently winning much acclaim for her latest film The Power of the Dog; the honor...
