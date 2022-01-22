ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Tableaux of 12 States, UTs and 9 ministries to be showcased at Republic Day Parade 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries will be showcased at Republic Day parade this year at Rajpath in New Delhi, said Nampibou Marinmai, Public Relations Officer, Defence said while briefing about on tableaux taking part in...

BBC

Republic Day: How India's military parade became a spectacle

A day before India was set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day, government officials issued an unusual clarification: this year's parade would not feature a song from Bollywood. The parade has in fact never included a Bollywood track but the government felt compelled to explain because of a recent controversy....
INDIA
Daily Herald

India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI -- Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country's military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Parade#Republic Day#Jammu And Kashmir#Uts#Ani#Union Territories#Defence#Haryana Tableau#Sports#Badhta Uttrakhand#Anglo#British
The Independent

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 can spread more rapidly than original, says UKHSA

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Despite evidence of increased transmissibility, the new sub-variant was nowhere near becoming dominant in the UK. It has not been classed as a “variant of concern” – as both Omicron and Delta were – but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India showcases military might in Republic Day parade

Lumbering tanks and the deafening roar of fighter planes echoed through New Delhi on Wednesday as India's military showcased its might on Republic Day.  A heavy security presence ringed Wednesday's official programme after the government was embarrassed on last year's Republic Day by chaotic protests in the capital. 
INDIA
WDBO

India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.
PUBLIC HEALTH

