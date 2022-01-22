ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

The Supply Side: Suppliers prep for shifting consumer patterns in 2022

By Kim Souza
talkbusiness.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch firm IRI expects food prices to rise an overall 5% in the first half of 2022, though the increases will depend on the grocer and location. In the December report, IRI said that some large companies have already begun implementing additional price increases as inflation rises. According to...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Big U.S. banks say spending patterns show consumers are in good shape

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top executives at the biggest U.S. banks have been optimistic about the nation’s economic outlook this earnings season, pointing to healthy consumers who have cash in the bank, are again eager to spend and also to borrow. Consumer spending, a key driver of the...
BUSINESS
Twice

Retailers Turn To Hybrid Cloud And AI To Meet Shifting Consumer Behaviors

As the pandemic has transformed the nature of work with more employees working from home than ever before it has also changed how consumers shop according to new study from IBM and the National Retail Federation. The new global study of over 19,000 titled “Consumers want it all” revealed that...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Consumables#Iri#Wells Fargo Securities#Kraft Heinz Co#General Mills
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese Companies Boost Overseas Investment in Consumer Products, EV Supply Chain

Chinese companies invested more in consumer sectors and the electric vehicle supply chain worldwide, according to a report released Wednesday by Baker McKenzie and Rhodium Group. The increase came despite an overall decline in Chinese mergers and acquisitions overseas last year, the data showed. Latin America has become a bright...
ECONOMY
Florida Star

US Energy Market Facing Supply-Side Pressures

Energy demand seems to be floundering a bit, but it’s the supply side of the energy equation that’s keeping the price of oil elevated, analysts said. The price of oil increased on Wednesday in part in response to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on inventory levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline. Data showing a dip in inventory level is usually synonymous with an uptick in demand, while the opposite holds for increases in storage levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTLA

Key inflation gauge sees sharpest increase in nearly 40 years

A measure of prices that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 5.8% last year, the sharpest increase since 1982, as brisk consumer spending collided with snarled supply chains to raise the costs of food, furniture, appliances and other goods. The report Friday from the Commerce Department also said that consumer spending fell 0.6% in December, […]
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Retailers Expect More Than $761 Billion Worth of Returns on 2021 Sales as Demand Increases

Returns are becoming more of a headache for retailers. According to a new report released on Wednesday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and data science company Appriss Retail, retailers expect more than $761 billion in merchandise sold last year to be returned by consumers. This accounts for an average of 16.6% of total U.S. retail sales, which soared to $4.583 trillion in 2021, the report said. The overall number is up from 2020, which saw a total return rate of 10.6% during the height of COVID-19. Still, online returns in 2021 are in line with recent years at an average of 20.8...
RETAIL
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: new omicron BA.2 variant signals caution

The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. “The BA. 2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations,...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the previous year. "Nearly two years into the pandemic, Clorox is a larger company that can grow faster," the note said. "If consumption continues to revert toward pre-pandemic levels, $500 million in company sales may still be at risk." Analysts also highlight pricing uncertainty and the impact on margins. "If consumption weakens further amid high input cost inflation, a drop in volumes could result in material deleverage to margins," the note said. Clorox is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Feb. 3, according to a FactSet calendar. Clorox stock has tumbled 21.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy