Sudan Deputy Leader Meets Ethiopia Defense Minister on Rare Visit

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM - Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defense minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, which comes amid border tensions, officials said. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be...

