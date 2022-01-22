1 dead at Greenville Co. apartments, death investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex following a shooting that left one dead Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Edwards Road at Cliffwood Terrace Apartments.

Deputies said upon arrival they located a deceased person that had been shot at least one time.

GCSO said the investigation is in its early stages.

On the scene, Lauren Davis told 7NEWS the victim was her loved one.

Davis didn’t want to go on camera, but she said she’s heartbroken.

She gave this statement saying, “I don’t know what to say. I just hope whoever did this, whoever knows who did it would come forward. We need to stop the violence. Whatever it was, it wasn’t worth a life.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463.

