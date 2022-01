Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments to a house fire on Johnson Street in the city of Statesboro at 3:09 am, Monday morning January 24, 2022. Statesboro Police Officers were on the scene moments after the early morning fire call was dispatched. They reported fire and smoke in the attic of the home and that all of the occupants were out of the house.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO