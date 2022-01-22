Telegram CEO assesses impact of Russia's proposal to ban crypto

Fitch faults crypto ban effect on innovation in Russia. Russians divided over ways to tackle the crypto sector. Over the past few months, the crypto sector in Russia has been at a standstill, albeit about the incoming crypto ban. Although it is not yet in effect, there have been different opinions about what the ban would look like. Reacting and giving its piece about the ban, credit company Fitch released a document citing the intricate details it found about the ban. Even though the Fitch piece sided with the government regarding the risks of the sector but cautioned them not to stifle innovation in the country.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO