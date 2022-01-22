ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Telegram CEO assesses impact of Russia's proposal to ban crypto

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian tech billionaire Pavel Durov warns of major risks for high-tech economy. Pavel Durov, the executive director and founder of Telegram, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, has said a proposal to ban cryptocurrency mining and crypto-related transactions via Russian financial services would lead to an inevitable outflow of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Russia Finance Ministry Proposes to Regulate Crypto Instead of Banning It

While Russia’s central bank is looking to ban crypto, the country’s Finance Ministry has proposed a regulatory framework for the industry. The Ministry of Finance proposed a regulatory framework that would enable cryptocurrency transactions to be carried out through Russia’s banking system, with infrastructure to monitor and identify traders.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto ban: Fitch faults Russia’s limit on technology

Fitch faults crypto ban effect on innovation in Russia. Russians divided over ways to tackle the crypto sector. Over the past few months, the crypto sector in Russia has been at a standstill, albeit about the incoming crypto ban. Although it is not yet in effect, there have been different opinions about what the ban would look like. Reacting and giving its piece about the ban, credit company Fitch released a document citing the intricate details it found about the ban. Even though the Fitch piece sided with the government regarding the risks of the sector but cautioned them not to stifle innovation in the country.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Durov
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
zycrypto.com

Putin ‘Not Going To Ban Bitcoin In Russia’ As He Supports Proposal To Regulate Crypto Mining

Russia’s government and central bank (the Bank of Russia) advocate for two opposite approaches to regulating cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin mining in particular. The Bank of Russia has issued a proposal to prohibit mining in the territory of the Russian Federation, while Russia’s government offers a more moderate strategy regarding taxing and regulating this market.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

To ban or not to ban? Debate is on as Putin reminds Russia of its crypto-advantages

Russia is known for its freezing cold temperatures, breathtaking churches, and classical authors. But, regulatory clarity? Not so much. That may also explain why Russia’s stance on cryptocurrency mining and transactions have been a source of confusion for quite some time. Now, however, a powerful voice has joined the...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Russia’s central bank proposes BTC ban, causing uproar within government

Russia’s central bank wants to ban digital currencies in their entirety, from block reward mining to their use as payment methods. In a recent report, the bank claimed that digital currencies threaten the country’s financial stability and monetary policy sovereignty. However, many have voiced their opposition to the proposal, including its Ministry of Finance, political leaders, and top tech executives.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Telegram#Vk
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

The key area where China must now pair up with Russia to defy the US

As the Ukraine crisis deepens, it has been widely reported that the Biden administration is considering technology sanctions on Russia - specifically with regard to semiconductor chips. By weaponising its position in the semiconductor value chain, the US would essentially be repeating the action it took against Chinese telecommunications firm...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

IMF urges El Salvador to abandon bitcoin as legal tender

The International Monetary Fund has urged El Salvador to drop bitcoin as legal tender in the country, as it called for stricter regulation of e-wallets.The IMF said the adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender “entails large risks for financial and market integrity, financial stability, and consumer protection”.“It also can create contingent liabilities,” warned the global agency, in a statement released after their yearly conference.Under president Nayib Bukele, the Central American country became the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021, alongside the US dollar. The law called for all businesses with the technological ability...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
bitcoin.com

Crypto Ban Proposed by Bank of Russia Met With Opposition in Parliament, Government

The central bank’s push for a restrictive policy regarding cryptocurrencies is not gaining support among members of the Russian government, legislature, or law enforcement. A blanket crypto ban, as proposed by the bank, would make a laughingstock of Russia, lawmakers have warned. Bank of Russia’s Hardline Stance on Crypto...
ECONOMY
themarketperiodical.com

Will Russia put a complete ban on Crypto?

Country’s central bank, Bank of Russia have suggested to ban on cryptocurrencies in country for the sake of protection of economy from destabilizing. It seems that things are not going in favor of cryptocurrencies, first their prices going heavily and as a result crypto opponents get new opportunities to criticize the system. Although the same situation has a healthy form which reflects and suggests thinking again from different perspectives about it. From time to time financial institutions and regulatory authorities come forward and put their concerns related to cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Weighs In On Crypto Regulation, Dubai, And Crypto Ad-Ban

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as “CZ,” stated that the increasing ban on cryptocurrency advertising will have no effect on demand. In a recent interview, he discussed regulatory changes concerning crypto-advertisements on platforms such as Google and Facebook, Binance’s progress in Singapore, and the Dubai crypto-regulation framework.
WORLD
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Russia's central bank has proposed a complete bank on crypto mining

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Project X Nodes (PXT), rising 1,739%. According to Bloomberg, Soros Fund Management and the Winklevoss twins' venture capital firm are among investors in a funding round that's more than doubled the valuation of Animoca Brands Corp, a non-fungible token and metaverse company to $5 billion. Animoca and its subsidiaries offer NFTs, and games tied to blockchain platforms, the article continues, both its own creations and collaborations with outside brands, spanning mobile devices, home consoles and web.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thepaypers.com

Russia could ban crypto trading and mining

Russia's central bank has suggested making crypto trading, mining, and usage illegal, although owning crypto would be allowed. The bank presented a report in which it states cryptocurrencies are volatile and widely used in illegal activities such as fraud. By offering an outlet for people to take their money out of the national economy, they risk undermining it and making the regulator's job of maintaining optimal monetary policies harder, the report said.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoin.com

No Developed Nation Bans Cryptocurrencies, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Warns Russia

Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging app Telegram, has criticized Bank of Russia’s proposal to impose a blanket ban on a range of crypto-related activities. Such move would stifle high-tech development and chase away blockchain specialists, Durov says. Durov Speaks Out Against Bank of Russia Push for Crypto Ban.
WORLD
TheStreet

Russia Wants to Ban Crypto. Here Are Countries Where Crypto Is Illegal.

Cryptocurrencies should be banned: That's the verdict from Bank of Russia, the country's central bank. It casts a chill over the crypto space, which has been pushing for mainstream digital assets adoption. In a report, the institution indicates that cryptocurrencies are volatile and widely used in illegal activities such as...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy