Back in May of 2020 came news that director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise were collaborating on a new feature film which would at least partially shoot in outer space. Updates on the film have been sporadic ever since, with reports that they were perhaps being hindered by trouble with production insurance, but last week brought the reveal that a full studio was being created for ventures just like this one. Now a new report reveals that this announcement of a space film studio was perhaps premature, and won't even be what the Tom Cruise feature film is using as a location.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO