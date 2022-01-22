Forecast: Cooler air arrives for the rest of the weekend

As a cold front pushes further south, the scattered downpours are weakening and becoming more isolated. However, a light shower or sprinkle is possible overnight.

Temperatures are also cooling down. By morning, lows will be near 50. The clouds will finally start to break up Sunday morning and allow for afternoon sunshine.

Highs on Sunday are still relatively cool, only reaching into the mid 60s. Overnight will be when temperatures really start to feel cold. Starting off the work week, morning lows will be in the mid and lower 40s. BRRR!