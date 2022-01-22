Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle accident

(CNN) — Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening in Los Angeles with a representative telling People magazine that he wasn’t hurt.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” the representative said.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. PT on West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved,” police said.

One woman was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head, LAPD said.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene,” the LAPD said. CNN reportedly reached out to Schwarzenegger’s representatives for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

