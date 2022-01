Saga said that it is expecting a busy year as it plans to operate nearly 200 cruises across its ocean and river cruise business in 2022. According to a press release, Saga’s two ocean ships – the Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure – are set to undertake 46 cruises between them and the cruise line’s two new river ships, the Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube, will be clocking up 91 itineraries in total. There are also 55 chartered river cruises available, Saga noted.

