ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

2 NYPD officers shot, 1 killed in exchange with suspect, officials say

fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old NYPD police officer was killed and...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

A disarmed Illinois police officer pleaded with her accused killer to let her live just before she was fatally shot with her own gun, state officials told news outlets. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed and another officer, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, is still fighting for his life after an investigation into a noise complaint on Dec. 29 ended in gunfire at a hotel in the town of Bradley, McClatchy News reported. Rittmanic died in a hospital on Dec. 30.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oxygen

Pregnant Woman Provides Police With Name Of Her Alleged Killer Before Dying

An eight-month pregnant woman was killed Sunday after being shot multiple times—but not before she was able to provide police with details about her alleged killer. Jackson Police said 20-year-old Brianna Carter named her alleged attacker before she and her unborn child died at a Mississippi hospital, following what police have described as a domestic incident, local station WAPT reports.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Harlem#Police
PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Alabama Now

Wife of Alabama police officer shot to death in argument headed to jail for 20 years

The wife of an Alabama police officer who was shot to death during an argument at home was sentenced to 20 years in prison after claiming she killed her husband accidentally. While Stephanie Keller asked for mercy and denied that she meant to kill Andy Kimbrel, who worked for the Vestavia Hills Police Department, a judge cited her lack of remorse in imposing the term during a hearing Thursday, news outlets reported.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
kgns.tv

Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store on Christmas Eve is arrested. Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez and charged her with assault causing bodily injury. The incident happened on Dec. 24 when officers were called out to the HEB store...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

NYPD Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora Shot In Deadly Confrontation With Suspect Lashawn McNeil In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was fatally shot in Harlem on Friday evening. The officer has been identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera. Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was also shot and is fighting for his life. NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora (Credit: NYPD) Police say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 10 Years Later, Yonkers Police Believe They’ve Solved The Cold Case Killing Of Pamela Graddick

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman has been charged with murder in a cold case dating to 2012. CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Tuesday spoke with police who spent 10 years pursuing answers, and justice. It was in a remote corner of Yonkers that the body of Pamela Graddick was found, about a month after she went missing from her Bronx apartment. FLASHBACK: Yonkers Cops Offer $5,000 Reward In 5-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Almost a decade later, 40-year-old Wanda Veguilla was arrested. Veguilla was the victim’s girlfriend at the time she vanished. “Wanda was a suspect for quite some time in this case,” Yonkers Police Deputy...
YONKERS, NY
The Independent

Ex-partner ‘on autopilot’ while stabbing mother and autistic son, court told

A violent ex-partner was “on autopilot” when he stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have travelled 28 miles on foot to knife his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson “numerous times” at around 8pm on May 31 2021.His trial was told he developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire where he “loitered for hours”.The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
fox35orlando.com

Police: 15-year-old shot, killed in Orlando

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday evening in Orlando has been identified as Corey Jones, according to police. Investigators say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Elementary School.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC10

Two teens injured following overnight shooting in Antelope | Update

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Two teenagers were injured following an overnight shooting near a Sierra Creek Park in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. According to Sgt. Rod Grassman, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, confirmed to be brother and sister, were injured in the shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.
ANTELOPE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy