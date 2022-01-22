What Time Will ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4, Episode 19 Arrive on Hulu?

We have a busy streaming weekend ahead of us. The first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark premiered on Netflix, the first two episodes of Freeform’s Single Drunk Female debuted on Hulu, and that whirlwind of wonderfully deranged opulent insanity known as Billions returns Sunday night on Showtime. But if you’re an anime fan, your top streaming priority is the next new episode of Attack on Titan.

The popular series returned in early January as we prepare to say goodbye to this beloved fan favorite. New episodes debut Mondays in Japan and Sunday afternoons on Hulu in the United States. When exactly will Attack on Titan Season 4, Episode 19 be on Hulu? What time will the next new episode of Attack on Titan debut on Hulu?

Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE ATTACK ON TITAN EPISODE 78 (SEASON 4, EPISODE 19) RELEASE DATE?

The next new episode of Attack on Titan (Season 4, Episode 19: “Two Brothers”) premieres in the United States on Sunday, January 23, 2022 (and in Japan on Monday, January 24).

WHEN WILL ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4, EPISODE 19 BE ON HULU?

Season 4, Episode 19 will be available to stream Sunday, January 23, 2022 on Hulu.

WHAT TIME WILL ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4, EPISODE 19 BE ON HULU?

There’s no official confirmation regarding an exact release time for Attack on Titan Episode 78 on Hulu, but based on recent history, we have a pretty good idea of when the episode should premiere on the platform. If Season 4, Episode 19 follows the same streaming schedule as previous installments, AOT Episode 78 will debut Sunday, January 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET on Hulu.

HOW TO WATCH ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4, PART 2 ONLINE:

New episodes of Attack on Titan premiere Sunday afternoons on Hulu (available for $6.99/month). You can also watch AOT Season 4 with an active subscription to Crunchyroll (starting at $7.99) or Funimation (starting at $5.99). Both services offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Photo: Funimation

ADDITIONAL AOT STREAMING OPTIONS: